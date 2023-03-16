ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors of TNCC hold consultative meeting

March 16, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors belonging to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held a consultative meeting at Sathyamurthy Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Congress’ Corporation Council leader M.S. Thiraviyam told reporters that eight resolutions were passed during the meeting. Issues between the Congress and other allies were being sorted out.

“In the last one year, the administration had ensured that not a single drop of water stagnated on the roads. All Corporation officials are responding to our requests,” Mr. Thiraviyam said.

“There may be some problems in certain wards, but they are being addressed. In the last 10 years, even basic amenities such as street lights had not been provided,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US