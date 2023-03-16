HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Councillors of TNCC hold consultative meeting

March 16, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors belonging to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held a consultative meeting at Sathyamurthy Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Congress’ Corporation Council leader M.S. Thiraviyam told reporters that eight resolutions were passed during the meeting. Issues between the Congress and other allies were being sorted out.

“In the last one year, the administration had ensured that not a single drop of water stagnated on the roads. All Corporation officials are responding to our requests,” Mr. Thiraviyam said.

“There may be some problems in certain wards, but they are being addressed. In the last 10 years, even basic amenities such as street lights had not been provided,” he alleged.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.