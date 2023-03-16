Councillors of TNCC hold consultative meeting

March 16, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

Councillors belonging to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held a consultative meeting at Sathyamurthy Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Congress’ Corporation Council leader M.S. Thiraviyam told reporters that eight resolutions were passed during the meeting. Issues between the Congress and other allies were being sorted out.

“In the last one year, the administration had ensured that not a single drop of water stagnated on the roads. All Corporation officials are responding to our requests,” Mr. Thiraviyam said.

“There may be some problems in certain wards, but they are being addressed. In the last 10 years, even basic amenities such as street lights had not been provided,” he alleged.