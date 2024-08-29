Councillors of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK stage a walkout from Corporation Council meeting

Councillors of Communist parties (CPI and CPM) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a walkout at the end of the general council meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation opposing the privatisation of solid waste management. They said that this affected the livelihoods of the visceral conservancy workers appointed temporarily through Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), who are paid less by the private firms.

Mayor R. Priya and Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar committed that the Corporation would monitor the process. But the councillors alleged that there were pitfalls in waste segregation by private firms, which were overlooked by the GCC officials earlier. Following this, during Zero Hour, the councillors walked out opposing the GCC’s move to privatise solid waste management, garbage collection and transportation in Zones IV and V.

