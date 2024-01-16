ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption rampant in DMK says Edappadi Palaniswami, calls upon his cadre to displace “tyrannical regime” in the elections

January 16, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an open letter, the AIADMK leader also called upon his party cadre to stand by the people, who “stood abandoned by the administrators” and extend assistance to them

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGU R

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, charged that the DMK government was not able to implement welfare projects or protect people from natural disasters due to rampant corruption.

In an open letter to his party cadre issued on the eve of the birth anniversary of party founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), Mr. Palaniswami said: “The increases in the electricity tariff, house tax and milk price, among others, is tormenting the people.” He termed the DMK regime “tyrannical”.

The former Chief Minister called upon his party cadre to stand by the people, who “stood abandoned by the administrators” and extend their assistance to help protect livelihoods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The day to put a full stop to the DMK government is approaching. The people of Tamil Nadu will make the AIADMK secure a massive win in the elections,” Mr. Palaniswami said, and called upon the cadre to remove the “evil forces” [the DMK] from the election ground.

Mr. Palaniswami said it was the good deeds of the AIADMK founder that had protected the party from “enemies and traitors” not only during his lifetime but even several years after his death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US