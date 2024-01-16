GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corruption rampant in DMK says Edappadi Palaniswami, calls upon his cadre to displace “tyrannical regime” in the elections

In an open letter, the AIADMK leader also called upon his party cadre to stand by the people, who “stood abandoned by the administrators” and extend assistance to them

January 16, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGU R

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, charged that the DMK government was not able to implement welfare projects or protect people from natural disasters due to rampant corruption.

In an open letter to his party cadre issued on the eve of the birth anniversary of party founder M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), Mr. Palaniswami said: “The increases in the electricity tariff, house tax and milk price, among others, is tormenting the people.” He termed the DMK regime “tyrannical”.

The former Chief Minister called upon his party cadre to stand by the people, who “stood abandoned by the administrators” and extend their assistance to help protect livelihoods.

“The day to put a full stop to the DMK government is approaching. The people of Tamil Nadu will make the AIADMK secure a massive win in the elections,” Mr. Palaniswami said, and called upon the cadre to remove the “evil forces” [the DMK] from the election ground.

Mr. Palaniswami said it was the good deeds of the AIADMK founder that had protected the party from “enemies and traitors” not only during his lifetime but even several years after his death.

