Corruption in Tamil Nadu has doubled since Stalin took over, says Piyush Goyal

October 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Corruption in Tamil Nadu has doubled ever since M.K. Stalin took over the reigns of power, charged Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal at Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Monday.

He was speaking at BJP State president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal” rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving for corruption-free governance, whereas in Tamil Nadu, corruption had doubled because of the activities of the Chief Minister’s son and son-in-law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the rich Tamil culture and tradition to the world over and he said he was on a land that was once the land of Thiruvalluvar and the motto of the BJP was that the values mentioned in Thirukkural should reach everyone’s doorstep.

Union Minister of State for Fishing and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan said that before the ‘En Mann, En Makkal” rally ended, the DMK would be out of the political arena.

Mr. Annamalai claimed that the DMK regime was anti-Hindu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through diplomatic talks, had recovered 361 idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, he said, and asked how many idols were recovered when the Congress and DMK were in alliance at the Centre. He said over 2 lakh acres of temples lands in Tamil Nadu had been encroached in the last two years.

He also commented that the Women’s Right Conference in Chennai was a sham staged by DMK MP K. Kanimozhi for her own fame and reputation.