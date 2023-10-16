HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corruption in Tamil Nadu has doubled since Stalin took over, says Piyush Goyal

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the rich Tamil culture and tradition to the world over’

October 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Corruption in Tamil Nadu has doubled ever since M.K. Stalin took over the reigns of power, charged Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal at Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Monday.

He was speaking at BJP State president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal” rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving for corruption-free governance, whereas in Tamil Nadu, corruption had doubled because of the activities of the Chief Minister’s son and son-in-law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the rich Tamil culture and tradition to the world over and he said he was on a land that was once the land of Thiruvalluvar and the motto of the BJP was that the values mentioned in Thirukkural should reach everyone’s doorstep.

Union Minister of State for Fishing and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan said that before the ‘En Mann, En Makkal” rally ended, the DMK would be out of the political arena.

Mr. Annamalai claimed that the DMK regime was anti-Hindu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through diplomatic talks, had recovered 361 idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, he said, and asked how many idols were recovered when the Congress and DMK were in alliance at the Centre. He said over 2 lakh acres of temples lands in Tamil Nadu had been encroached in the last two years.

He also commented that the Women’s Right Conference in Chennai was a sham staged by DMK MP K. Kanimozhi for her own fame and reputation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.