Corruption in ED has been exposed: Vaiko

December 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko on Saturday said that the recent arrest of an Enforcement Directorate official by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for accepting bribes has exposed the widespread rot at the central agency, which, according to him, has been used by the Union government to target its political opponents.

In a statement, he appreciated the action by the DVAC, which caught the official red-handed while taking the bribe. Welcoming the raid conducted by the DVAC at the arrested official’s office at the Enforcement Directorate’s premises in Madurai, he said the DVAC should conduct enquiries in all the offices of the ED to bring out the corruption allegedly prevalent in the agency.

He pointed out similar arrests of ED officials by the Rajasthan government for taking bribes to claim there was country-wide corruption at the agency.

