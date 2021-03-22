Corrupt Ministers will be behind bars after polls: Vaiko

MADURAI

22 March 2021 20:05 IST

‘1.33 crore young voters in the State will decide the poll outcome’

Many of the Ministers in the present AIADMK government would be behind bars for corruption after the DMK came back to power in the State, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Vaiko.

Campaigning for his party candidate Pudur K. Boominathan, who is contesting on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol from Madurai South Assembly constituency, Mr. Vaiko said that the DMK had submitted a list of corruption charges against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The main complaint was that ₹6,000 crore-worth tenders in Public Works and Highways Departments were given by the Chief Minister to his relatives and benamis. Though there was no action on the corruption charges till now, Mr. Vaiko said, when DMK-led alliance formed the new government action would be taken against the corrupt.

Stating that 90 lakh persons remained unemployed in the State, he flayed the AIADMK government for ‘having betrayed the unemployed by allowing people from other States to compete in recruitment examinations’ conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission.

“The 1.33 crore voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years in the State would decide the outcome of the election,” he said.

The State government had also betrayed the young doctor aspirants with a false promise of getting them exemption from NEET. As a result, 13 students with the unfulfilled dreams of becoming doctors had ended their lives. The AIADMK government should be held responsible for the loss of the lives, he added.

Mr. Vaiko expressed concern over the lack of safety for women in the State. He said that a top police officer himself was indulging in wrong-doing.