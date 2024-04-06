Corrupt governments should be thrown out: Seeman

April 06, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - RANIPET

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman on Saturday said that the existing corrupt system of governance at the Centre and State should be replaced with good governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting in Arcot town near Ranipet in support of NTK Lok Sabha candidate, Afsia Nasrin (Arakkonam), Mr. Seeman said that voters had given enough opportunities for the DMK and the AIADMK and national parties like the Congress and the BJP all these years. However, so far they had run corrupt governments.

“For a decade, the BJP was in power at the Centre but they were unable to seek votes by telling about their welfare schemes to voters. Instead, they blame others including the opposition parties,” he said.

He said that voters should give an opportunity for newcomers like NTK to provide good governance as many candidates of the party for the upcoming elections were educated youth, who were eager to serve the country.

Later in the day, Mr. Seeman also addressed public in Walajah and Sholinghur towns in Ranipet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.