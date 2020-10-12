‘Corrupt’ AIADMK govt. will be brought to justice: Stalin

‘Ruling party members trying to swindle whatever they can’

DMK president M.K. Stalin has alleged that the current AIADMK government is engaged in large-scale corruption, and has warned that those involved will be brought to justice when his party comes to power.

“People did not vote for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to become Chief Minister. He was made Chief Minister because of the demise of Jayalalithaa. Now, he is saving that post by acting as a proxy to the BJP government at the Centre,” he said, addressing party cadre via videoconference at Mupperum Vizha, organised by the party’s Tiruvallur (south) unit. The AIADMK leaders know very well that they can’t come back to power, so they are trying to swindle whatever they can, Mr. Stalin said.

He said during the time of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu was ranked third among industrial destinations in the country. It is in the 14th position now in the ease-of-business ranking. But the Chief Minister is boasting about the State attracting investments, he said.

He also said the Chief Minister had compromised the State’s autonomy on the GST compensation issue and pushed the State into a huge debt trap. The Chief Minister has also failed to tackle the spread of COVID-19, with the number of cases increasing, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami called himself a proud farmer, but was taking measures against them, he alleged.