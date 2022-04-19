Corpus of Tamil words to be created for terms used in various sectors

₹35 lakh will be allocated for the exercise, says Thennarasu

The Tamil Nadu government will create a corpus of Tamil words for terms being used in various sectors, including medical, engineering and technology, in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and experts, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Making announcements for the Department of Tamil Development, he said ₹35 lakh would be allocated for creating the corpus. He said ₹5.36 crore would be allocated for organising Tamil-related competitions among students at 100 arts and science, engineering and medical colleges every year. A sum of ₹5.60 crore would be allocated for organising Tamil-related events for students at 6,218 government schools thrice a year.

Mr. Thennarasu said ₹2.11 crore would be allocated for protecting and promoting Tamil cultural traditions at Tamil University during the next three years.

The State government would allocate ₹1 crore for organising a conference on The Thirukkural at UNESCO Centre in Paris. While ₹78 lakh would be allocated for improving the library facilities at the International Institute of Tamil Studies, ₹61.50 lakh would be allocated towards bettering its infrastructure.

Funds to the tune of ₹26 lakh would be allocated for creating a section for works for Tamils living abroad at the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai and for improving the library there. A sum of ₹20 lakh would be allocated for providing Tamil books, on behalf of the State government, to promote the learning of Tamil among the emigrants from the State, especially in France, Germany and Myanmar.