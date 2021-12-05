Corporation to rebuild 1,010 roads damaged in rain

Civic body urges citizens to share details of damaged roads

The Greater Chennai Corporation will re-lay 1,010 roads that were damaged in the recent rain.

According to a press release, the Corporation has compiled a list of 81 damaged bus route roads, 622 interior bitumen roads and 307 interior concrete roads after the rains. Teynampet zone reported damages to 22 bus route roads and Adyar 21 bus route roads. Two pavements in Teynampet zone were damaged.

In Tondiarpet zone, 108 interior roads and 65 cement concrete roads were damaged during the rains.

There were reports of more interior roads being damaged in Manali, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi.

Work on identifying damaged roads will continue. Residents have been requested to share details of damaged roads with Corporation officials. Chidambaram, a resident of Anna Nagar Padi Kuppam Road, said the road had not been relaid after it was dug up. “The road is unsafe for pedestrians. We want a footpath,” he added.