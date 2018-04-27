Corporation to begin evictions along Cooum soon

The Corporation will evict 27 slums along the Cooum this summer and initiate negotiations with residents who are unwilling to relocate.

On Thursday, the civic body completed eviction of at least 350 families from a slum at Boothaperumal Koil Street near Link Road off Anna Salai. But the residents complained that their new houses in Perumbakkam were yet to get power supply. Just 168 families got new houses. The other families were not eligible.

Inadequate facilities

“There is no power supply in our house. We had to sleep on the street in Perumbakkam last night,” said V. Kamal, a resident of the locality on Thursday.

“The house alloted to us is good. But it is far away. I am a carpenter. I have to travel to reach my place of work. Our old house had better access to hospitals, schools and other facilities. Our women, children and senior citizens received better treatment as the Royapettah Government Hospital was close by. There is no such facility near the new home,” said Mr. Kamal.

“Many of the residents were unwilling to relocate to another area. But the officials forced us to relocate,” he said.

However, Corporation officials said they would not force any resident to relocate.

“We do not compel people. We are holding negotiations with the residents. Residents in slums such as Nedunchezhian Nagar, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar and Pallavan Nagar have not agreed to the biometric survey,” said an official.

But officials are trying to persuade the residents, saying the new houses are worth ₹15 lakh each.

The Corporation will evict residents of N.S.K. Nagar in Aminjikarai on Saturday.

“We will provide alternative accommodation to those residents who did not get allotment of new houses,” said an official.