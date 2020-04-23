Corporation shuts hospital

The Chennai Corporation has shut down Andhra Mahila Sabha Hospital on Durgabai Deshmukh Road in R.A. Puram, after three healthcare providers — two doctors and a staff nurse — tested positive, according to sources.

The infected include a gynaecologist, a paediatrician and a staff nurse. The gynaecologist is a 65-year-old woman; the paediatrician is aged 42, and the nurse is 24.

According to an official, the hospital was operating with limited strength. A test was run on all three of them after it was found that one of the attendants had bathed a COVID-19 patient at his residence.

The health officials added that contact tracing was completed and containment measures were carried out at residences of all three infected persons. The hospital has also been shut by the authorities, said officials.