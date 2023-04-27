Corporation-run schools in Vellore to get purified water from coming academic year

April 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VELLORE

Students of Corporation-run schools in Vellore would soon get safe drinking water from the coming academic year as work on setting up of the Reverse Osmosis (R.O) water treatment plant is on fast track.

Students in many civic body-run schools currently have to depend on borewell water that is directly pumped to the Over Head Tank (OHT) on the campus for drinking and other purposes, according to officials. Although chlorination of water was done in all OHTs to kill parasites, bacteria, and viruses, regular maintenance of the tanks remained a challenge for civic workers.

On the other hand, providing purified water to students, who are mostly from poor families, directly from the RO plant will ensure their safety. “We are aiming to install RO plants in all schools before the opening of the coming academic year in June. As schools will be closed due to summer vacation, installation can be done much faster,” Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar told The Hindu.

At present, the Corporation has 87 schools with more than 60 of them are middle schools. Around 10,000 students have been enrolled in these schools. Of total schools, only around 15 schools are equipped with RO plants. Most of these purifiers were installed in the year 2016-17. These purifiers were installed mainly with MLA local area development funds and public contributions.

Each plant will be installed at a cost of ₹ 4.5 lakh with a capacity of 500 litre per capita per day (LPCD). Total capacity of the plants will be increased depending on the total strength of the school. Water for the plant will be sourced from the existing borewells or sumps on the campus. New borewells will be dug by the civic body for those schools that do not have the facility.