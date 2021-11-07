Corporation releases draft list of 5,822 polling stations in city

CHENNAI

07 November 2021 00:44 IST

November 8 is the last date to provide suggestions for political parties

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday released the draft list of polling stations in each of the 200 wards of the city, ahead of the announcement of civic elections.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday released the list of 5,822 polling stations spread over 15 zones of the city.

A total of 278 polling stations have been set aside for men, 278 for women and 5,166 stations have been designated as for all voters.

The draft list will be kept in all the 15 zonal offices and the 200 ward offices. Residents can check details of their polling stations.

Meeting likely next week

Representatives of political parties should give suggestions and objections pertaining to the list of polling stations before Monday. A meeting of representatives of political parties is expected to be held next week to finalise the polling stations ahead of the elections to the Greater Chennai Corporation Council.

Tiruvottiyur zone has 279 polling stations, Manali 97, Madhavaram 191, Tondiarpet 574, Royapuram 460, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 505, Ambattur 439, Anna Nagar 572, Teynampet 624, Kodambakkam 613, Valasaravakkam 309, Alandur 200, Adyar 471, Perungudi 279 and Sholinganallur 209.

The number of polling stations has reportedly increased by 64 this year, compared with that of 2011 when direct elections to the post of Mayor and 200 councillors were last held.

Impact of pandemic

However, the number of polling stations has decreased compared with that of the Assembly elections held in April this year when more stations were set up in view of the pandemic.

Owing to the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and improved seroprevalence, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has permitted the officials in Chennai district to increase the number of electors in each polling station to 1,400.

During the Assembly elections this year, election officials increased the number of polling stations in each constituency and reduced the number of electors in each polling station. Many polling stations had less than 700 voters during the recent Assembly elections.