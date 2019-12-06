Corporation orders demolition of Sasikala’s dilapidated house

The Thanjavur City Corporation has ordered the demolition of an old house owned by V. K. Sasikala, jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in Thanjavur.

The corporation has pasted a demolition notice on the property, which is in a dilapidated condition at Maharnonbuchavadi, Thanjavur.

According to sources, a few months ago the civic body took up a survey of old buildings which could possibly cause harm to the inmates or to the general public.

Four such dilapidated structures were identified in Thanjavur by the officials during the survey and notices were issued to the owners of those dilapidated structures in September.

While three out of four such structures located near Sivaganga Park belonged to the Education Department, the lone private property at Maharnonbuchavadi stood in the name of Ms. Sasikala, official sources said. The notice with respect to the Maharnonbuchavadi building was served through the person who occupied that premises during that time.

Warning notice

The building owners were directed to pull down the structures within 15 days of receipt of the notice. However, as the house at Maharnonbuchavadi remained in the same condition, the civic body officials pasted a notice issuing a warning that if the owner failed to comply with the direction, the corporation would raze down the structure and recover the cost incurred from the owner.