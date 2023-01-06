Corporation launches ‘Eco Bhogi’ to curb air pollution

January 06, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched “Eco Bhogi”, a campaign to curb air pollution during the Bhogi festival. The campaign encourages the public to hand over old clothes, tyres, rubber tubes, and plastic items to conservancy workers instead of burning them.

The GCC in a circular said people from all zones can hand over old items meant for burning on Bhogi to conservancy workers from January 8. The Corporation directed zonal officials to spread awareness among the public through audio messages played on battery-operated vehicles from January 7.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is set to implement awareness measures against burning old goods, especially rubber and plastic for Bhogi.

R. Kannan, TNPCB Member Secretary, said messages against burning old material will be conveyed through FM radio, social media, pamphlets and loudspeakers in autorickshaws.

TNPCB officials along with GCC and the police be on night patrolling during Bhogi to put out any burning of waste, Mr. Kannan said. In 2021, over 2.6 tonnes of waste tyres kept for burning were seized and sent to a Common Hazardous Waste Management Facility at Gummidipoondi.

As per TNPCB estimates, the overall status of gaseous pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were within the prescribed standards of 80 microgram per cubic metre (㎍/m3) on both Bhogi and pre-Bhogi days last year. However, particulate matter PM2.5 level was in the range of 52-102 ㎍/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 60 ㎍/m3 and particulate matter PM10 was between 103 and 256 ㎍/m3 as against the standard of 100 ㎍/m3.

There was a slight delay in flight operations due to Bhogi burning last year, said a TNPCB release. The fires lit by city residents in presence of high humidity and low temperature might cause smog, which brings out health hazards, disrupts flight operations and visibility for motorists.