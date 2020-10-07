Corporation holds multi-department monsoon preparedness meet

CHENNAI

07 October 2020 01:25 IST

Thirty canals desilted; round-the-clock control room set up

The Chennai Corporation held a monsoon preparedness meeting at the Ripon Buildings on Tuesday to take stock of the various tasks completed and any still pending.

The meeting, chaired by Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, saw the participation of senior officials from various government departments, including the police, the State Highways Department, Metrowater, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Southern Railway and the Revenue Department.

In a press statement, the civic body stated that localities prone to water stagnation had been brought down to only three from 306 in 2015. In 2017, waterlogging was identified in 205 localities, which dropped 53 in 2018 and then to 19 in 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the monsoon preparedness work to prevent water stagnation, the Corporation has desilted 30 canals, including those belonging to Public Works Department, at a cost of ₹15 crore.

The civic body has put in place a round-the-clock control room, containing 75 staff, for redressing complaints from residents of any water stagnation, traffic affected due to fallen trees and sewage overflow.

The Corporation will have heavy duty motor pumps on stand by to evacuate water from 16 subways and mechanised tree cutting machines to remove fallen trees. It will also clean stormwater drains maintained by the State Highways Department and Southern Railway.

At the meeting, the Corporation also made it clear that no permission for infrastructure work will be given during the monsoon and advised Tangedco, Metrowater and telephone companies to speed up ongoing ones.