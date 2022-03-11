Corporation gets 342 new compactor dumper bins

Mayor V. Indrani flags off new tricycle for solid waste management in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Flagging off 200 newly purchased tri-cycles for ₹ 59.80 lakh for collection of garbage and handing over 342 compactor dumper bins for installing in more locations, Mayor V Indrani presided over a review meeting at Anna Maaligai in Madurai Corporation on Friday.

The newly purchased cycles and dumper bins were a part of the 15th Central Finance Commission 2020-21 and the Corporation had ordered 600 bins at ₹ 2.65 crore, out of which 342 were received on Friday in the first phase, officials said.

The dumper bins would be installed in places identified across the 100 wards. In many houses, residents dumped garbage around the bin. The Mayor appealed to them to dispose it of only in the dumper bins and practise correct methods in disposal of solid waste management.

The meeting was an opportunity for the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan to understand the functioning of the administration. In the presence of Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, his team of administrators, including Deputy Commissioner Sangeetha, City Health Officer Raja, City Engineer Arasu and others explained their functional roles and responsibilities, the officials said.

Madurai South MLA Pudur K Boominathan also participated at the flagging off ceremony held near Sellur Corporation ward office.