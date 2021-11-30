Corporation continues relief work amid a flood of calls

CHENNAI

30 November 2021 01:43 IST

Most calls on Monday pertained to disruption in power supply, water stagnation

With many areas still flooded after sporadic spells of intense rain on Monday, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been taking steps to clear the inundation and ensure safety of the people in the city.

On Arya Gowda Road in West Mambalam in Kodambakkam zone, the stagnant water was cleared using pumps attached to a tractor.

Similarly, in Anna Nagar (ward 102), the civic body had deployed heavy duty 100 horse power pumps to clear stagnant water from some pockets.

Advertising

Advertising

Potholes filled

At Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Zone (ward 71), the Corporation workers took up filling of potholes in the roads to ensure the safety of the motorists and pedestrians.

On 3rd Main Road in Ambattur zone, earthmovers were used to clean the flood channels to ensure free flow of water.

The local MLA Joseph Samuel supervised the work on Monday.

Mobile toilets

At Tsunami Colony in Semmencherry in Sholinganallur zone that is still flooded, the civic body deployed mobile toilets for residents who had been facing hardship because of waterlogging.

At Kathiravan Colony along the banks of the Cooum, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the work to strengthen the bunds as the river was overflowing and reviewed measures to shelter the people.

More categories

Meanwhile, Corporation helpline 1913 started accepting complaints of power and water supply and grievances pertaining to other such utilities. More than 30 people have been appointed to follow up on complaints.

New categories of complaints received by the helpline include disruption in power supply, water supply and sewage flow and request for door delivery of food for those living in flooded areas as people were unable to venture out of their homes.

In the past, the call centre used to reject such calls. The number of complaints received has been increasing in the past few days.

On Monday, 1,746 calls were received until 8 p.m.

Highest number of 316 complaints were received from areas such as T. Nagar and West Mambalam in Kodambakkam zone. Most complaints pertained to restoration of power supply and draining the stagnant water from the streets.

Many complaints were received from residents of zones such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Perungudi, where water stagnation had been reported.