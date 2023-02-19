HamberMenu
Corporate houses called upon to support initiative to build content for pre-school children

Corporate Social Responsibility arms of various organisations were given a walk through the National Education Policy 2020 and its aspirations

February 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Class Edge, an initiative of the Tata group to improve classroom learning, has called on corporate houses to participate in its effort to reach out to children across the country.

At an event organised here on Friday, heads of Corporate Social Responsibility arms of various organisations were given a walk through the National Education Policy 2020 and its aspirations.

S. Dijju, National academic head, ran the participants through the NEP and its expectations. The NEP envisaged making all students ready for Class I by 2030. For that to happen, CSR arms of companies would have to contribute as the allocation in the National Budget, though higher at 6%, fell short to achieve the target.

While Class Edge currently had around 80,000 videos of content, much more needs to be done to reach out to students across the country. He urged the CSR arms to come up with ideas that could be discussed. The organisation had a comprehensive curriculum for grades 3 to 12 but the NEP aimed to prepare younger children from the age of three itself.

P.N. Santosh, zonal head, south, said content is based on multiple learning experiences. The best way to learn is by doing a project he pointed out.

