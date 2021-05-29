Corpn. to issue two-wheeler passes to grocers today

Move expected to help in smooth door delivery of essentials

The Greater Chennai Corporation will issue passes to 7,500 retail traders to sell groceries at residents’ doorsteps.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed revenue officials to give passes for two-wheelers of retail traders on Sunday.

Residents can call the grocers and seek door delivery of essential commodities from May 31. The phone numbers of retail traders will be uploaded on the website www.chennaicorporation .gov.in

Retail traders will be permitted to take essential commodities to the residents’ doorsteps from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 31.

Starting May 30, the retail traders will be permitted to procure essential commodities from the wholesale market in Koyambedu and Kothwal Chavadi from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

Retail outlets will be permitted to take essential commodities to residents’ homes on two-wheelers only after obtaining passes from the Corporation Revenue Department.

Passes will be issued by officials at all the 200 divisional offices and the 15 zones from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents have been advised not to gather near retail outlets, which will keep shops open at the rear side of the building for door delivery of grocery on two-wheelers.

Regulate crowding

The Corporation will regulate such crowding in shops and penalise violators.

App-based retailers and other e-commerce companies have also been permitted to sell groceries.