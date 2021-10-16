Corpn. steps up monitoring in crowded areas for festival season

Awareness drives on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour held

The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified surveillance in crowded localities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The civic body has fined more than 9,500 commercial establishments and 90,000 individuals for violating norms pertaining to COVID-19.

Surveillance has been stepped up in T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Koyambedu, Padi and George Town. On Friday, awareness drives on mask wearing was conducted inside large commercial establishments such as Saravana Stores in division 151.

Civic officials visited crowded localities and advised visitors to wear masks.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officers to create awareness on Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 among visitors in all commercial establishments during the festival season.

Personnel at the Integrated Command and Control Centre will monitor crowding and mask compliance in commercial areas.

Illegal dumping

In addition to the campaign, the civic body has also started a campaign against dumping of construction debris.

“Yesterday, officials fined 169 persons for littering on the streets. A total fine amount of ₹86,000 was collected. We fined 13 persons for dumping debris, and an amount of ₹34,000 was collected. During the past week, the Corporation has collected fines amounting to ₹4.05 lakh for littering and ₹3.58 lakh for dumping debris in unauthorised spots,” Mr. Bedi said.

“In the tax collection drive from October 1 to 15, we have collected ₹107.90 crore till 6.30 p.m. on Friday. We set a target of ₹70 crore based on the previous year’s collections for this period. We have exceeded that,” an official said.