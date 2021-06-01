Corpn. enlists 2,400 additional traders for doorstep deliveries

A total of 13,022 vehicles have been permitted to sell essential commodities to residents

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday increased the number of passes for traders by more than 100% by issuing them for more than 2,400 additional traders for doorstep delivery in one day. A total of 13,022 vehicles have been permitted to sell groceries and carry out doorstep deliveries of essential commodities to residents.

On Tuesday, the Corporation introduced doorstep delivery of groceries in various parts of the city. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said more than 4,600 supermarkets, wholesale outlets and local stores received passes for doorstep delivery of groceries by Tuesday afternoon.

“We have issued passes for 7,486 push carts and two-wheelers. As many as 5,536 passes for big vehicles have also been issued,” he said.

The civic body with support from other departments has also started regulating prices of vegetables, ensuring that there was no major increase in prices during the lockdown. The traders have also supported the initiative. The prices of vegetables in the retail market did not registered any major change on Tuesday.

For instance, the retail price of potato increased marginally at ₹25 per kg on Tuesday, when compared to ₹23 per kg on Monday. The wholesale price varied between ₹14 and ₹16, according to data shared with the Corporation.

Residents have been requested to report issues pertaining to any major rise in prices to Corporation helpline 1913. The Corporation has received 107 complaints pertaining to the sale of groceries.

The civic body had launched the scheme on Monday with 2,197 traders to facilitate doorstep deliveries to residents in more than 40,000 streets during the lockdown. The Corporation has ordered all traders to install public address systems and display prices.

Residents can ring up shopkeepers using the numbers given on http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/groceries/