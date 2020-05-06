Coronavirus | Woman from Tiruvannamalai dies of heart attack after recovering

A 55-year old woman from Arni died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

She was admitted after developing symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive. After being treated for over 14 days, she tested negative. She then had a heart attack and died on Wednesday, a health official from Tiruvannamalai said. Public Health Department senior officials at Chennai had been apprised of the news, he said.