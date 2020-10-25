Coronavirus | With 2,869 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu continues declining trend

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a declining trend in the number of daily coronavirus infections, reporting 2,869 fresh cases and 31 fatalities on October 25 and thereby pushing the tally to 7.09 lakh and death toll to 10,924.

COVID-19 cases have been on a decline in the State over the past few weeks.

On October 24, the State registered less than 3,000 cases (2,886), a slide in the number of daily infections.

Meanwhile, the recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 4,019 people walking out of health care institutions after getting cured of the virus, taking the aggregate to 6.67 lakh so far, the health department said in a bulletin.

The active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 30,606.

As many as 80,690 samples were tested on October 25. With this 95.17 lakh specimens have been examined till date.

Of the 7.09 lakh COVID-19 cases, Chennai’s share increased to 1,95,672 with 764 more people getting infected.

Coimbatore recorded 271 new cases, Salem 196, Thiruvallu 161, Chengalpet 155, Kancheepuram 120, Tiruppur 112 cases. Tenkasi recorded the lowest with only four people testing positive for the virus.

Of the 10,924 deaths, Chennai’s share was 3,592, the bulletin said.

Among the 31 fatalities reported on October 25, one individual was without any comorbidity or chronic illness.

As many as 26 out of the 31 people who died were above the age of 60, the bulletin added.