Coronavirus | Welfare association for the differently abled seeks financial assistance

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) have called for protests across districts on May 7, alleging there has been no response from the State government for their appeals to provide financial assistance during the lockdown.

“Several persons with disabilities and their families have not been able to earn any income for over a month. While steps are being taken to provide essentials and rations for some persons, many need financial assistance to buy medicines and for their treatment,” said S. Namburajan, general secretary, TARATDAC.

Mr. Namburajan said they requested the State government to provide ₹5,000 as special financial assistance for the disabled during the lockdown. “It has been over a month and there is still no response to our concerns. Our members will protest at district, taluk and panchayat offices on May 7,” he said.

Keeping in mind the precautions that need to be taken, the association asked its members to practice physical distancing and wear masks when approaching officials.