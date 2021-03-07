Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Vellore sees 10 new cases of COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,048 with 10 new cases reported on March 6.

While a total of 20,624 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 73. The district’s death toll is 351. In Ranipet, two fresh cases were reporte and the total stood at 16,252. In Tirupattur, one new case was reported on Saturday and the total stood at 7,643.

In Tiruvannamalai also, a new case was reported, taking the total to 19,514. Out of this, 19,212 have been discharged and active cases now number 18.

