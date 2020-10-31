Coronavirus unlock | TN to allow schools, colleges and cinema halls to open in November

Chief Minister said based on the consultations with medical and public health experts, it was decided to extend the lockdown till November 30.

While extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu until midnight of November 30, the government further announced relaxations. The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced re-opening of schools—between 9th and 12th standard — colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions from November 16. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also announced the re-opening of cinemas including multiplex and cinema halls in the shopping complexes with 50 % of the total capacity from November 10. Suburban trains services will also begin.

The Chief Minister said based on the consultations with medical and public health experts, it was decided to extend the lockdown till November 30. “But the government has decided to further relax the lockdown regulations (except in containment zones) to give a fillip to the economy. The educational institutions are allowed to function with standing rules and instructions from November 16,” he said in a press release.

He also announced the opening of all hostels in schools and colleges for students and other employees from November 16. Mr. Palaniswami said the effective treatment offered by government doctors had brought the infection rate in the state to less than 7.30 % and in the last seven days less than 3000 people were infected per day.

“The number of persons being treated has come down to 25,000 from 50,000,” he explained.

As per the announcement, the wholesale fruit market in Koyambedu will function from November 2 and retail sale of fruit and vegetables will open in three phases from November 16.

The shooting of films and teleserials can begin with the participation of a maximum of 150 persons. Outsiders are not allowed to watch the shooting. Entertainment and Amusement parks, big halls, auditoriums, biological parks and museums can function from November 10 with standing instructions.

A maximum of 100 persons can attend marriages and funerals.

Earlier gyms were allowed to allow persons below the age of 50 and now the rules are further relaxed to allow those who above 60 years of age.