Coronavirus unlock | From adding infrastructure to scheduling classes — challenges for Chennai schools aplenty

Even a partial reopening will mean a host of changes in their functioning

Despite the Tamil Nadu government stating that no decision has been taken so far on the reopening of schools, the Union Health Ministry’s recent guidelines on the partial reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII has got institutions in Chennai thinking about the changes such a move will bring about.

The challenges are plenty. Even a partial reopening will mean that schools need to focus on several aspects like infrastructure, scheduling of classes and transport facilities for students.

Vishnucharan Panneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools, said that schools, so far, never felt the need for handwashing facilities at their entrances — something extremely important in the current scenario.

“We have had to build them at our three campuses. Thermal temperature guns, which most guidelines prescribe, will be tough to use among a high number of students and we’re trying out a thermal scanner instead,” he said.

Classroom strength

The guidelines specify that for guidance activities, a distance of 6 ft should be maintained at all times. They have also suggested staggered timings for classes. “Most schools, however, have only two or three-seater units in classrooms, and when they reopen fully, it will be impossible to fit all students in a single room,” Mr. Vishnucharan said. Schools like his have started switching to single-seater furniture as a first step.

Another change that is being considered is to split students into smaller batches and call them to the campus on alternate days.

Batch system

“Even if we reduce the numbers, they will still be occupying the same space and the scheduling has to be well thought of. Having one batch in the morning and another in the evening will not be the safest way to go about,” noted Srinivasa Raghavan, principal, Bala Vidya Mandir.

He cautioned that the buck doesn’t stop with infrastructure and scheduling aspects. “Schools in our country are designed to handle the strength that they are currently operating with, and there will be several challenges in implementing these changes. Children will be children, and it will be challenging to constantly enforce and monitor physical distancing norms among them, when they are bound to sit in groups, talk and play,” he said.

P.K. Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, said in government schools, infrastructural needs begin from ensuring that all students and teachers are provided with masks when the institutions reopen. “Through the lockdown, many students might have also faced issues that will have to be addressed through psychological counselling,” he added.

Transport norms

Schools in semi-urban areas, where students largely depend on transport facilities, have started sensitising drivers on how to disinfect vehicles and ensure adherence to physical distancing norms.

“Many students largely depend on our buses. While we will ensure that the norms are followed, we will have to see how many parents continue to opt for the facility,” said Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.

Ms. Lakshmi, who heads the Kanchi Cluster group of schools under the Chennai Sahodaya Schools Complex, said they were planning to meet and discuss safety measures and norms that would be practical and feasible to implement across schools.

The psychological needs of students, teachers and parents, with regard to the reopening of schools, is something that the institutions feel will be a priority.

“The major task that schools have is to completely orient and make teaching and non-teaching staff aware of ways to implement and ensure that norms are followed on campus, even in the case of a partial reopening of schools, with limited students,” said Mr. Vishnucharan.

Schools have also started reaching out to parents and briefing them about the changes they plan to bring about, and have asked them for feedback. “The final decision on reopening should be left to the schools, its students and parents, since the safety of students is of utmost importance,” Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan added.