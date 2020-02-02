Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus: Two persons with symptoms admitted in Tamil Nadu

Medical staff outside the special isolation ward specialised in housing any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai on January 28, 2020.

Medical staff outside the special isolation ward specialised in housing any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai on January 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chinese national arrived by Malaysian Airlines at Chennai airport and another person from Singapore landed in Tiruchi

Two persons, including a 47-year-old Chinese national, who landed in India with symptoms of fever and cold, were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said both the persons are under observation in the isolation wards.

“We will be lifting samples for testing from the Chinese national. The person admitted in Tiruchi was travelling from Singapore and had landed at 2.50 a.m. The person was anxious, so health authorities decided to admit him for observation,” she said. Samples will be tested among other things for coronavirus.

Around 1.30 a.m., the Chinese national, who is based in Guangzhou, arrived by Malaysian Airlines at Chennai airport.

Officials said the airport health authorities referred the Chinese national to the RGGGH as they found he had fever while screening at the airport. “He is stable and is doing well,” a hospital authority said.

