Coronavirus | T.T.V. Dhinakaran likens intensified lockdown to Tughlaq regime

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday likened the intensified lockdown and the subsequent announcements made by the Tamil Nadu government and the resultant chaos, to a modern-day Tughlaq regime.

In a statement, he alleged that the district administration and Corporation are functioning in their own way, while the Secretariat is taking hasty decisions, which was causing more fear amidst people than COVID-19 itself.

Mr. Dhinakaran said the sudden announcements caused unnecessary fear and panic, making people queue up en masse at markets across the State, ignoring physical distancing norms. The late announcement that shops will be open till 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, showed that the those in rule were in a state of utter confusion, he added.

The chaos caused had frightened people that the State had entered Stage 3 transmission — community spread — and non-implementation of guidelines was concerning, Mr. Dhinakaran said. He added people were now asking why experienced bureaucrats were not guiding the Chief Minister and his ministers in taking the right decisions.

Mr. Dhinakaran urged the State government, bureaucrats and district administration to function in a coordinated way.