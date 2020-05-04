Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | TN touches a new high of 527 cases in a single day

Youngsters and elders seen moving and playing freely during the Lockdown at Loop road near Light House as there was a steep rise in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on May 4, 2020.

Youngsters and elders seen moving and playing freely during the Lockdown at Loop road near Light House as there was a steep rise in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on May 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Authorities in Cuddalore, told that 100-plus samples — taken from those associated with the Koyambedu market — tested positive.

In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to Koyambedu market in Chennai, taking the tally to 3,550 while the toll rose to 31 with the death of one person, the government said.

Thirty people were discharged from various hospitals, as the number of those recovered and sent home mounted to 1,409, a bulletin on COVID-19 said.

In continuing trend of heavy numbers in the past few days amid stepped up testing, the State reported 527 new cases.

“A large number of today’s cases are linked to the Koyambedu market,” the bulletin said.

Authorities in Cuddalore, over 200 km from Chennai, told PTI that 100-plus samples — taken from those associated with the market — tested positive in their district.

The State’s largest vegetable market has emerged as a hotspot for the virus in recent days, prompting authorities to scaledown its operations.

