Coronavirus | T.N. to decide on curbs in three districts today

The Tamil Nadu government will on Monday take a decision on imposing stringent restrictive measures in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts, which figure among the 80 districts countrywide where the Centre has advised maintaining only “essential services” in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Sunday, three more patients tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“We will take a decision on imposing severe restrictions in these districts at a high-level meeting on Monday morning. We want to be cautious before announcing closure of establishments in Chennai and elsewhere,” a government official said.

Another senior official said that the State government is taking stock of the situation and will come up with a notification. “No lockdown as of now. It is a normal day tomorrow [March 23]. The State government will take a call,” he added.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami issued an order suspending till March 31 operation of all government and private inter-State bus services. Earlier, the State had operated minimal bus services to Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Chennai Metro services have been cancelled till the month-end.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar said from Monday minimal bus services would be operated within Chennai and the rest of T.N.

“Only inter-State bus services have been stopped. If there is any change, the decision will be taken tomorrow [Monday],” Transport Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav said.