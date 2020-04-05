Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | TN reports 86 more COVID-19 cases, total spikes to 571

Temporary Corporation health workers check residents for symptoms of a fever and other details, in Chennai on April 5, 2020.

Temporary Corporation health workers check residents for symptoms of a fever and other details, in Chennai on April 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

This is the fifth straight day the state has witnessed a sharp surge in the number of positive cases.

As many as 86 people, including 85 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamat meet on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571, a senior official said.

This is the fifth straight day the state has witnessed a sharp surge in the number of positive cases.

While 85 men were attendees of the conference, another man had a travel history to Dubai, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The focus of the government at the present juncture was containment of the contagion and preventing community transmission, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 8:01:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-tn-reports-86-more-covid-19-cases-total-spikes-to-571/article31263138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY