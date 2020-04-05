Coronavirus | TN reports 86 more COVID-19 cases, total spikes to 571

As many as 86 people, including 85 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamat meet on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571, a senior official said.

This is the fifth straight day the state has witnessed a sharp surge in the number of positive cases.

While 85 men were attendees of the conference, another man had a travel history to Dubai, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The focus of the government at the present juncture was containment of the contagion and preventing community transmission, she said.