Coronavirus | T.N. reports 820 new COVID-19 cases, 16 districts record less than 10 cases each

16 districts record less than 10 cases each; 11 deaths take the toll to 12,177

Tamil Nadu recorded 820 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Tuesday. This took the State’s overall tally to 8,22,370, while the toll stood at 12,177.

A total of 16 of the 37 districts clocked in new cases in single digits. This included Ramanathapuram (3), Sivagangai (7), Theni (5), Tirunelveli (9) and Virudhunagar (9). Chennai reported 235 cases, while 81 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore. There were 55 cases in Chengalpattu and 44 in Tiruvallur.

Presently, 7,808 persons were under treatment. This included 2,342 in Chennai and 738 in Coimbatore. As another 971 persons were discharged after treatment, a total of 8,02,385 were discharged till date.

Five of the 11 deaths occurred in Chennai. Two persons died in Madurai, while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem accounted for one death each.

One of them - a 35-year-old man from Salem - did not have co-morbidites. He was admitted to a private hospital on December 31 with complaints of fever and myalgia for eight days, cough for six days and difficulty in breathing for three days, and his sample returned positive for COVID-19 on January 1. He died on January 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 44-year-old woman from Chengalpattu with diabetes and morbid obesity died at the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome on January 1.

A total of 60,304 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 1,45,02,929 samples were tested till now.

No new case was reported among UK returnees and their contacts. Till date, 2,146 UK returnees were traced and tested of which 24 tested positive and 2,122 were negative. A total of 3,592 close contacts of the returnees who tested negative were also traced and tested. All were found to be negative for COVID-19.