Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | TN reports 74 new cases; total goes up to 485

Public passing through the disinfection tunnel installed by Tiruchi Corporation at Chathiram bus stand where the vegetable market function, on March 4, 2020.

Public passing through the disinfection tunnel installed by Tiruchi Corporation at Chathiram bus stand where the vegetable market function, on March 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

“Of the total number, 73 people took part in the Tablighi Jamat congregation at Nizamuddin West in Delhi”

Seventy four people, most of whom attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 485, health secretary Beela Rajesh said.

“Of the total number, 73 people took part in the Tablighi Jamat congregation at Nizamuddin West in Delhi,” she told reporters.

The other COVID-19 patient was from Chennai who had been in contact with a person with an overseas travel history, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 6:50:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/coronavirus-tn-reports-74-new-cases-total-goes-up-to-485/article31258036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY