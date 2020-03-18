Coronavirus | T.N. police start invoking Disaster Management Act against those violating restrictions

Madurai

18 March 2020

One arrested for circulating false message on coronavirus and another for keeping liquor outlet open and entertaining crowd

Within days after Centre declared COVID-19 a national disaster, Tamil Nadu police are invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act against those who violating the restrictions and regulations imposed by the State government to prevent spreading of COVID-19.

Two cases have been booked under the Act on Tuesday in Madurai district.

While Madurai City police booked a person for running a bar attached with a TASMAC retail shop for not complying with the State government’s order for closure of bars till March 31, the Madurai District police booked another person for spreading “false” message through Whatsapp on COVID-19.

A team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel, on Tuesday, found that one N. Ibrahim of Ramanathapuram had kept the bar open in Mela Anupanadi and entertained a big gathering of customers with liquor and eatables. As part of its elaborate measure to contain the spreading of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu government had ordered closure of schools, colleges and commercial establishments from Tuesday.

“This restrictions are to prevent crowding of people so that the virus does not spread through human contact. All malls, cinema theatres, gyms, clubs and bars have been ordered to be closed till March 31. However, this bar was kept open and guests were supplied liquor and snacks putting their health in danger,” Commissioner of Police (Madurai City), S. Davidson Devasirvatham, said.

The police seized 56 IMFL bottles and arrested him for obstructing the police from discharging their duty under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and for refusing to comply with the government order under the provisions of Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, a video clipping about COVID-19 spreading to 47 persons in Rajakkoor sent by M. Selvam (40) of Manachanallur in Tiruchi went viral on social media.

The police said that the man who was operating harvester machinery had attempted to create panic among the members of the public by saying that people affected with COVID-19 were being provided accommodation and given treatment at an apartment constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board under Othakadai police station limits.

“We have booked him under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for circulating a false message on a disaster attempting to create panic,” Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan said. The man has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.