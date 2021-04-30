Coronavirus | T.N. police book over 6.6 lakh persons for not wearing masks

CHENNAI

30 April 2021 12:57 IST

Over 20,000 cases have also been booked against those violating physical distancing norms, police said

Over 6,61,944 lakh cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks across the State. All the cases were booked from April 8 onwards, until Thursday.

A total of 6.61 lakh cases were booked against people who were not wearing masks in public places and fines were collected. The south zone booked 2.29 lakh cases while the north zone booked 1.26 lakh cases. Separately 20,656 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

Advertising

Advertising

The Greater Chennai City Police said 23,657 cases were filed against people who were not wearing masks within the city limits. A total fine amount of ₹44,49,800 was collected from the violators and another 379 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing norms.