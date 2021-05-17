Coronavirus | TN Medical Minister advises against steam inhalation

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 13:55 IST

People should not resort to steam inhalation without a doctor’s advice, and this could lead to the rapid spread of the virus, he cautioned, in a statement

With steam inhalers being installed at a few public places and promoted as a COVID-19 preventive measure, Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare on Monday issued a strong statement advising against the use of steam inhalation.

People should not resort to steam inhalation without a doctor’s advice, and this could lead to the rapid spread of the virus, he cautioned. In a statement, the Minister said that the government has put in place, a treatment protocol for COVID-19 as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation. People should not resort to self-medication as it could be fatal. Now, the practice of steam inhalation was doing the rounds, and this could affect the lungs. This could also lead to transmission of infection to those who are close by, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister pointed out that steam inhalation cannot be considered a treatment. Persons, on testing positive for COVID-19, should not resort to home remedies immediately but should consult a doctor for appropriate treatment. COVID-19 can affect the lungs directly, and steam inhalation should not be taken without a doctor’s advice. Do not resort to steam inhalation by following social media posts, he said.

Noting that the government was setting up a Siddha COVID-19 Care Centres, he said that treatment provided at these centres were under the supervision of doctors and as per the guidelines chalked out by a government medical team to include other systems of medicine.