Coronavirus | TN launches Twitter handle for those seeking beds

Beds being set up at the Chennai Trade Centre   | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

The State government has launched a new Twitter handle @104_GoTN for the benefit of people seeking beds for patients with COVID-19.

Those seeking beds may also use the hashtag #BedsForTN to maximise reach and filter messages, a release has said.

The Twitter handle aims is to offer a platform for individuals to request beds in private and government hospitals, when needed for COVID-19 patients.

The State government has dedicated staff to monitor bed availability, be it a requirement for ICU, normal or oxygen-supported, in private or government hospitals.

