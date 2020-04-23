Coronavirus | TN exempts certain activities, services from COVID-19 lockdown

Three days after it announced that there would not be any relaxation from COVID-19 lockdown for any industry, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to relax the restrictions for certain activities in non-containment areas across the State and further allowed some services.

While construction activities in rural areas and MGNREGA works would be allowed, facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods, have been exempted from the lockdown.

A senior official told The Hindu that more relaxations were likely to follow the two G.O.s issued on Thursday. Asked why the government went took the decision three days after it chose to retain the restrictions the official said, back then the prevailing situation was such that it was felt there was no necessity to offer any relaxations. “But, the 21-member expert panel has been continuously monitoring the situation and as and when it is required to allow relaxations, the panel is giving recommendations,” he added.

When asked whether more relaxations would follow, he replied in the affirmative but refused to divulge details.

In a G.O. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said: “All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-Commerce companies, including food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills, etc. located in urban areas” were exempted from the lockdown restrictions. Facilities for export/import such as pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce and research establishments dealing with the agriculture and horticulture activities were also exempted from the lockdown restrictions imposed through a G.O. dated March 25.

Construction projects in rural areas including irrigation, de-silting of tanks and channels, ongoing works with regard to dam safety, buildings (including the construction and maintenance of medical colleges and hospitals), roads and bridges, water supply and sanitation, brick kilns, hardware material supply on-call basis, electricity-related works (generation, transmission and distribution) could be allowed subject to certain conditions.

MNREGA works, especially those related to irrigation and water conservation in rural areas, excluding containment zones and red blocks listed (see table, which would be updated by from time-to-time by the Health and Family Welfare Department) could be allowed but after ensuring safety norms.

However, not more than one-third of the required number of labourers should be mobilised and strict physical distancing guidelines should be followed.

Besides, State/Central Government offices for the maintenance of essential services could function with attendance not exceeding 33% of the total staff.

The decision of the State government was based on the recommendations of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

Before allowing these select additional activities the district administration shall ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for physical distancing in offices, workplaces, factories and establishments as also other sectoral requirements are in place.

The government also allowed the operation of homes for children/ disabled/ mentally-challenged/senior citizens/destitutes/women/widows, bedside attendants and care-givers of senior citizens residing in their homes.