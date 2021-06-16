Coronavirus | TN CM launches financial assistance scheme for children having lost parents to pandemic

Under the scheme, a deposit of ₹5 lakh would be made in the name of children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19, and the deposit would be paid to the child along with the accrued interest when he/she completes 18 years of age

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a scheme to grant financial assistance and other benefits to children, who have lost either one or both of their parents to COVID-19.

The CM handed over, to the guardians of five children, the certificates acknowledging the receipt of deposits made in the name of these children in the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Mr. Stalin also handed over cheques for ₹3 lakh each to the parents of five children, who have lost one of their parents to the pandemic.

Under the scheme, a deposit of ₹5 lakh would be made in the name of children who have lost both parents due to COVID-19. The deposit would be paid to the child along with the accrued interest when he/she completes 18 years of age.

According to the operational guidelines issued for the implementation of this scheme, in case a child lost one of their parents to COVID-19, a sum of ₹3 lakh would be granted to the other parent provided that the case qualified other eligibility criteria.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Chepauk-Thiruvallikenni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

For more details about the eligibility criteria and others for benefiting from the scheme, access the G.O. on The Hindu portal on http://bit.ly/TNCOVIDChildren