Coronavirus | TN cancels class XII board examination; CM urges PM to cancel NEET

TN CM M.K. Stalin

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 20:38 IST

The decision was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday decided to cancel the State Board Class XII examinations in view of the COVID-19 second wave. Recently, the Union Government had cancelled the CBSE Plus Two public examinations.

“A committee will be formed to chalk out ways to award marks [for students],” Chief Minister M K Stalin announced shortly after School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi submitted a report based on the opinion of educationists, politicians, teachers’ associations, journalists, medical professionals, psychiatrists, students and parents.

“The committee, headed by the School Education Secretary, will have the Higher Education Secretary, University of Madras University Vice-Chancellor and Headmasters of schools as members,” Mr Stalin said.

The committee would soon submit its report to the government and marks would be awarded based on its recommendations. “Admissions in higher educational institutions will be done on the basis of the marks,” the Chief Minister added.

He said though the government was firm in its opinion that Class XII board examinations alone should be considered as a qualification for higher education, medical professionals were of the opinion that postponing the examinations would mentally affect the students.

The Chief Minister said though the decision was taken in the interest of students, the government would ensure admission in higher educational institutions based on state board curriculum without any problem.

Mr Stalin also said it was not appropriate to hold national level examinations such as NEET after the public examinations in the state had been cancelled. “Since no announcement [on NEET] has been made so far, I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel all entrance examinations for admission in higher education,” he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the Centre had already cancelled the CBSE examinations for 12th standard and many other states also had cancelled board examinations.

Mr Stalin said those who had expressed their views against and in favour of Class XII board examinations, were unanimous in their opinion about protecting the mental and physical health of students.

Recalling the opinion of medical experts about the possibility of a third wave and that the rules for COVID-19 vaccination were only in favour of those who were above 18 years of age, he said allowing students to write examinations would further increase the spread of the infection.