Coronavirus | TN Cabinet issues guidelines for lockdown after May 3

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, on Saturday, gave its approval for lockdown extension until May 17.

The Cabinet permitted following activities in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police:

1. Resumption of construction activity, road works, opening of SEZs, EOU or Export Units

2. Firms can function with minimum 20 employees or 25% of staff strength; IT or ITES firms with minimum of 20 employees or 10% staff strength

3. Shops selling essential commodities between 6 am and 5 pm, restaurants (only for parcels) from 6 am to 9 pm.

4. For standalone and neighbourhood shops, barring saloons or beauty parlours timing is from 11 am to 5 pm, and also for service providers such as plumbers, electricians.

The above guidelines are for areas outside the containment zones.

As for non-containment zones in the rest of Tamil Nadu, in the zones under municipal corporations and municipalities, the Cabinet permitted the following:

1. Re-opening of all factories including textile mills with 50% of the staff strength (min: 20 employees).

2. Textile mills with 50% staff strength in town panchayats of over 15,000 population with the clearance of District Collectors; SEZ, EOU, industrial estates/clusters in rural and urban areas with 50% staff strength but no permission to textile mills

3. For factories located in industrial estates of urban areas, the Cabinet authorises Collectors to decide re-opening of export units in urban areas with 50% staff strength and units of designing and production of samples for exporting garment and leather products with 30% staff strength. It permits re-opening of hardware manufacturing firms with 50% staff strength; spinning mills in rural areas with 50% staff strength; IT& ITES units with minimum 20 employees and construction and road works by government and public sector enterprises

The Cabinet also gave nod for resumption of practice by service providers such as plumbers, electricians, AC mechanics and tailors. It also allowed shops selling materials for infrastructure industry and repair shops for mobile phones and computers to function. All these are to be kept open from 9 am to 5 pm. All private shops, barring malls and market complexes, allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm.