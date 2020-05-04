Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | Tiruvannamalai quarantines people arriving from other States, districts

As on May 2, the district received 827 persons, among them 655 were from Chennai and 113 from other districts while 59 people returned from other States.

Arrangements have been made to quarantine those coming to Tiruvannamalai district from other States.

Among those who returned, 731 were placed under quarantine in various centres set up in places like Kilpennathur, Thandarampet, Arni, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Jamunamarathur, Chetpet, Polur, Kalasapakkam, Chengam and Vembakkam apart from Tiruvannamalai.

Swab samples from 629 persons were collected and the tests’ results were awaited, said sources from Collectorate. Contact tracing work was still under way and another 96 have to be quarantined and tested, he added.

