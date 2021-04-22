Coronavirus | Tiruppur MP accuses Central government of irresponsible behaviour

Tiruppur

22 April 2021 15:40 IST

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said the government has failed to stock adequate doses of the vaccines, and condemned the Centre’s decision to divert oxygen from TN to AP

With India reporting the highest COVID-19 single-day case load in the world on Thursday, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan accused the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “irresponsible behaviour” in terms of the response towards the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he said the government has failed to stock adequate doses of the vaccines in the face of rising cases across the State, including in Tiruppur district. “When I went for a second dose, there was no vaccine. I got the vaccine shot only the next day,” he said.

He also condemned the Centre’s recent decision to divert 45 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The MP said that he has written a letter to Mr. Modi requesting him to allow government-controlled institutes such as BCG Vaccine Laboratory, Chennai and Pasteur Institute of India, Coonoor to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

The private institutes that currently manufactured the vaccines were concerned only about profit and not about the needs of the country. The Integrated Vaccines Complex at Chengalpattu must also be made functional and be used to manufacture the vaccines, Mr. Subbarayan demanded.