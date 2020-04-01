Coronavirus | Three rescue flights to take back stranded Malaysians

Malindo Air has proposed to operate rescue flights on three different dates to take back the remaining Malaysian nationals stranded at Tiruchi following suspension of international flights in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has proposed to operate the first rescue flight (OD 223/224) late in the night on April 1. The second rescue flight (OD 221/222) would be operated on April 2 morning and the next rescue flight (OD 221/222) on April 4 morning.

Several Malaysian nationals who had arrived here earlier this month got stranded following the cancellation of all flights to Kuala Lumpur from March 17 as a temporary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 scare. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since announced suspension of all international commercial passenger services till April 14 in the wake of COVID-19.The circular said the restriction would not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The stranded Malaysian nationals staying at hotels and places of friends and relatives have been appealing to the State and Central governments to enable their return.

Air Asia operated the first rescue flight and took the first batch of 186 stranded Malaysians a few days ago. Later, Air Asia operated two more rescue flights taking back more than 370 stranded Malaysians from here.

About 300 more Malaysian nationals are estimated to be stranded here still.