Coronavirus | Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Three more persons — two nationals of Thailand and one from New Zealand — have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu. This takes the total number of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State to six.

Also read: COVID-19: Tamil Nadu restricts vehicular traffic from neighbouring States till March 31

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, in a tweet, said “the three patients were already quarantined and under their radar. They were admitted to isolation wards in government hospitals and undergoing treatment. He added that so far, all six COVID-19 patients were “imported cases” from different regions with travel history and not “community transmitted”.

He added that screening was intensified at railway stations, domestic and international airports and inter-State borders.